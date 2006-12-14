You Asked, We Found: Rachel Bilson's Capelet

I'm loving Rachel Bilson's grey capelet that she is seen wearing in a photo posted on People.com - can you please tell me where it can be purchased? Thanks! - Staycie N. Heath We covet just about anything Rachel Bilson wears and her grey caplet is no exception. The O.C. star sports her Theory Josefa W Deliver Capelet casully going to the market over a sweatshirt (left) and for a night out on the town to dress up her new bootcut jeans. Grey is no longer available but check out Theory's tweed caplet and our other more affordable option: Get...