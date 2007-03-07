You Asked, We Found: Katie Holmes's Croc Bag

I was wondering what type or brand bag Katie Holmes was carrying in your Star Tracks photo with Victoria Beckham coming out of Spago Restaurant? Thanks, Tracy Whenever BFFs Katie Holmes and Victoria Beckham step out together, they always seem to be wearing something that we want. This crocodile bag is from Katie's friend and favorite designer Giorgio Armani and retails for a whopping $9000. A smaller version of Katie's satchel is also available for $6195. and both can be found in Giorgio Armani boutiques. For those of us who aren't personal friends with Giorgio, we have found some more...