You Asked, We Found: Hilary Duff's Travel Bag
I was wondering where to get the bag that Hilary Duff was carrying in a December 28th Star Tracks photo. Please let me know. It was really cute, and since I travel a lot, I would really like to get my hands on one. Thanks!– Michelle Spencer
Newly single Hilary Duff returned to the US from her Canadian vacation with sister Haylie in time for the New Year carrying a large LeSportsac weekender bag. While this exact print is no longer available, this cute traveler comes in plenty of other funky patterns at LeSportsac.com, for $94. Hilary is a big fan of the LeSportsac weekender and also has it in the Honeycomb Army. If only her Marc Jacobs purse was just as affordable!
Photo: LJRP/Flynet