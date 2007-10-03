You Asked, We Found: Ashley Tisdale's Grey Boots

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale caused a stir when they stepped out for a shopping trip together. Their totally different, but equally chic street style caused us to love the High School Musical duo even more. Ashley kicked off her all-black look with a pair of grey Seychelle’s ankle boots. Like a true fashionista, Ashley got her Seychelle booties before they land in stores. The rest of us have to wait until October 20th for the “Under Construction” ankle boots, $146, to be available at both shopkiston.com and winknyc.com. If you are not into waiting try these We Who See Suede cut-out buckle bootie, $125, at urbanoutfitters.com.