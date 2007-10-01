You Asked, We Found: Angelina Jolie's Tan Flats

For the past few weeks many photos have appeared of Angelina Jolie wearing tan flats. I love the look of these, but cannot seem to find anything that looks similar. Please help! — Kedra

The globe-trotting mother of four needs to keep her feet in something comfortable while shuffling around her brood. That’s why Angelina Jolie relies on Lanvin’s super comfy ballet flats — a shoe necessity among celebrities (Rachel Bilson also depends on her beloved Lanvins). Lanvin’s luxe flats don’t come cheap — $493 at Barney’s Stores — but the lack of blisters and ultra softness of the simple shoe are priceless. Not to mention, tan is a huge fall shoe trend, so we’ve gathered up a few of our favorites for way less! And if you love Angie’s Gerard Darel sweater bag (she has three different styles!) snag that, $399, at shoprumor.com