You Asked, We Found: Angelina Jolie's Tan Flats

By StyleWatch
Updated January 13, 2021 04:20 PM
Doug Meszler / WENN

For the past few weeks many photos have appeared of Angelina Jolie wearing tan flats. I love the look of these, but cannot seem to find anything that looks similar. Please help! — Kedra

The globe-trotting mother of four needs to keep her feet in something comfortable while shuffling around her brood. That’s why Angelina Jolie relies on Lanvin’s super comfy ballet flats — a shoe necessity among celebrities (Rachel Bilson also depends on her beloved Lanvins). Lanvin’s luxe flats don’t come cheap — $493 at Barney’s Stores — but the lack of blisters and ultra softness of the simple shoe are priceless. Not to mention, tan is a huge fall shoe trend, so we’ve gathered up a few of our favorites for way less! And if you love Angie’s Gerard Darel sweater bag (she has three different styles!) snag that, $399, at shoprumor.com

Get Tan Flats Like Angie!

Michael Kors Gillian Flat, $99, zappos.com

Kenneth Cole Reaction “Luscious Leo” Mary Jane Flat, $89, macys.com

Aerosoles Refrill Leather Flats, $40, overstock.com

