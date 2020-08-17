You Asked, We Found

Wondering where you can score these trendy celebrity looks? We tracked down your favorite pieces (and even found some affordable dupes!)

By Colleen Kratofil
August 17, 2020 04:21 PM

1 of 3

Alessandra Ambrosio's Scrunchie

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

I've been looking to try out the silky scrunchie trend. Where is Alessandra's from? -- Tina

The scrunchie resurgence isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so we highly recommend getting one from Chelsea King, the supermodel's go-to brand for its silky satin hair ties. (And for free standard shipping, use promo code PEOPLE.)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 3

Ariana Grande's Lacy Bralette

Ariana Grande/Instagram

I need a new bralette that's both sexy and comfy, like the one Ariana Grande wore on Instagram. Where can I find it?  -- Katie

The songstress donned the wireless "Never Say Never Sweetie" bralette from Cosabella for her Instagram selfie — which is perfect for lounging or sleeping in. 

3 of 3

Joshua Jackson’s Practical Face Mask

BACKGRID

I want to get my boyfriend the red mask I saw Joshua Jackson wearing. Who makes it? -- Lisa

Joshua is wearing the celeb-favorite brand, Rothy's, which started making masks at the start of the pandemic. Other stars who've donned Rothy's masks include Joe Jonas, Naomi Watts and Selma Blair, so your boyfriend will be in good company. 

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com