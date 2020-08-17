You Asked, We Found
Wondering where you can score these trendy celebrity looks? We tracked down your favorite pieces (and even found some affordable dupes!)
Alessandra Ambrosio's Scrunchie
I've been looking to try out the silky scrunchie trend. Where is Alessandra's from? -- Tina
The scrunchie resurgence isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so we highly recommend getting one from Chelsea King, the supermodel's go-to brand for its silky satin hair ties. (And for free standard shipping, use promo code PEOPLE.)
Ariana Grande's Lacy Bralette
I need a new bralette that's both sexy and comfy, like the one Ariana Grande wore on Instagram. Where can I find it? -- Katie
The songstress donned the wireless "Never Say Never Sweetie" bralette from Cosabella for her Instagram selfie — which is perfect for lounging or sleeping in.
Joshua Jackson’s Practical Face Mask
I want to get my boyfriend the red mask I saw Joshua Jackson wearing. Who makes it? -- Lisa
Joshua is wearing the celeb-favorite brand, Rothy's, which started making masks at the start of the pandemic. Other stars who've donned Rothy's masks include Joe Jonas, Naomi Watts and Selma Blair, so your boyfriend will be in good company.