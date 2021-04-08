Shop

You Can Score 3 Pairs of These Best-Selling Yoga Shorts for Only $23 Right Now

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are both fans of the trend
By Eden Lichterman
April 07, 2021 11:00 PM
If we've learned one thing from recent celebrity street style, it's that high-waisted yoga shorts are a wardrobe staple. Just last weekend, Hailey Bieber wore a pair of biker shorts in West Hollywood, and before that, Kendall Jenner posted a photo in a bright orange pair. Thanks to this $23 three-pack of best-selling yoga shorts on Amazon, you can hop on the trend, too. 

The high-waisted workout shorts come in seven different color combinations (yes, three black pairs is an option) and two sizes — small/medium and large/extra large. They're made from a soft blend of polyester and spandex, and the hemline hits right around the mid-thigh area. 

Buy It! Yolix 3-Pack Yoga Shorts, $22.99; amazon.com 

A major benefit of having yoga shorts in your closet is that they're extremely versatile. You can wear them with an oversized sweatshirt à la Princess Diana, style them with a sports bra for a low-intensity workout, dress them up with a crop top and a blazer, or throw on a T-shirt for a casual look while running errands. 

"I instantly fell in love with these shorts," one reviewer wrote. "They are my absolute favorite thing to wear around the house. They are so buttery soft with just the right amount of stretch. I love the wide waistband. It is not shapewear, but it offers a light compression that feels lovely. They are perfect for yoga or working out and not see-through at all."

A second shopper added, "These are the bike shorts of my dreams that I have been looking for! Nice and long, very stretchy and comfy, high-waisted. I feel confident enough to wear them without having to wear a shirt that covers my butt as they're not see-through."

You don't have to spend much time comparison-shopping to realize that $23 for three pairs of yoga shorts is a can't-miss deal. Shop the best-selling high-waisted biker shorts on Amazon below. 

