Is Yolanda Hadid making a modeling comeback?

On Thursday, the former supermodel and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, walked the Off-White Paris Fashion Week runway — alongside daughters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid — in black cigarette pants, a white graffiti-print blazer and cateye sunglasses.

Yolanda’s surprise appearance marks her return to the modeling world, after gracing the pages of French and German Vogue and booking several shows during Paris and Milan fashion weeks in the ’80s and ’90s.

The Dutch beauty (also mom to 20-year-old son, Anwar Hadid) posed for photos with Bella, 23, and Gigi, 24 after the show. In the snaps, Bella is wearing a one-shoulder black coat and tulle skirt, while her older sister is wearing an avant-garde pleated tulle ensemble — both runway pieces designed by Off-White creative director and frequent Hadid family collaborator, Virgil Abloh.

Yolanda seemed in good spirits and shared several photos and videos of the show-stopping moment — which comes just months after she announced that her Lyme disease is in remission — on her Instagram Stories.

During her Real Housewives stint, the star got candid about her seven-year battle with what is often referred to as the “invisible illness” (because people who suffer from it may not appear sick). She’s since dedicated much of her time to raising awareness and finding a cure.

Both Bella and Amwar also suffer from Lyme disease, which is a tick-borne infection with variations in duration and symptoms, ranging from extreme fatigue to neurological problems.

“[My journey] was so painful but the spiritual part of my soul was saying there is a higher purpose,” Hadid previously said. “It sucks that it happened to me but at the end of the day I put a face to the disease that nobody knew anything about. It’s very real. And lot of people are suffering. But God put me on this path to make a difference. That’s what keeps me going.”

Earlier this month, another Bravo celeb made headlines after a surprise runway appearance — Yolanda’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Lisa Rinna strutted the catwalk with her model daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, during Dennis Basso’s New York Fashion Week show.

The mother-daughter trio turned heads in different variations of fuchsia, floral-print looks, statement earrings, snatched high ponytails and bright pink lipstick.

“Well this happened! #repost @evanrosskatz @dennisbasso #nyfw 💗,” the reality star captioned a video of the moment on Instagram.

Alongside a second clip, Rinna wrote: “OMG DREAMS DO COME TRUE!!!! THANK YOU @dennisbasso FOR HAVING US CLOSE YOUR SHOW!!!!! MAKING MEMORIES!!! SO BLESSED SO GRATEFUL #wearefamily #nyfw @delilahbelle @ameliagray 💗💗💗💗 #proudfamily #proudmama.”