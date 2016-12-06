Yolanda Hadid Supports Daughter Gigi as She Wins International Model of the Year Award in London

Yolanda Hadid is one “#ProudMommy.”

Gigi Hadid snagged the international model of the year award at Monday’s British Fashion Awards in London — and her mother was right by her side.

Hadid, 52, took to Instagram to congratulate her 21-year-old daughter on taking home the coveted award, posting a pair of photos from the event with one showing a smiling Gigi and another showing the mother-daughter duo posing together on the red carpet.

“Keep being you my love, I am so proud of the extraordinary person that you are and all that you have accomplished in the past 21 years,” the proud mother captioned the solo photo of Gigi.

“I love watching you grow and learn in this amazing journey. Congratulations on winning the ‘International Model of the Year’ 2016.”

Gigi beat out her little sister Bella and gal pal Kendall Jenner to win the award, according to the BBC.

The 21-year-old supermodel too posted a pair of photos to Instagram, showing off her silver, Versace pants-gown from the Italian label’s Fall 2016 collection.

The sculpted gown featured a choker-style collar and a draped train leading down to straight-leg pants.

In one Instagram shot of the look, Gigi did a small spin, leaving the train in the air. In another photo, the model showed off the train with an over-the-shoulder shot of her walking up a set of stairs.

The number was a continuation of Gigi’s love affair with Atelier Versace. After strutting her stuff down the catwalk in her second Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last month, the star slipped in to a sparkly, body-hugging, custom Atelier Versace gold chainmail gown. And she’s modeled in the brand’s ad campaigns and runway shows, memorably giving designer Donatella Versace a high-five after a wardrobe malfunction in one.