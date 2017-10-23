Yolanda Hadid's Kitchen Is Decorated with 40 Framed Magazine Covers of Gigi and Bella Hadid

The former Real Housewives star is decorating her new home with very fashionable artwork

Yolanda Hadid’s refrigerator used to be the focal point of her kitchen in the Beverly Hills mansion she shared with ex-husband David Foster. But these days she’s in a brand new home on the East Coast and has a new design aesthetic in her kitchen, which includes a wall of framed magazine covers of her supermodel daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

On Sunday, the model mom Instagrammed a photo of Bella striking a pose on the center island. And even Bella’s perfectly timed hair flip couldn’t keep us from noticing the wall behind her. The space was filled with 40 high-fashion magazine covers of Bella and Gigi. There’s Gigi’s W Magazine cover from September 2015, Bella’s May 2017 cover of Elle and 38 more of their most memorable shots.

Not to be outdone by her daughters, a photo of Yolanda modeling a sexy silver one-piece is featured on an adjoining wall in the kitchen.

Since Yolanda’s days on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill, she’s loved decorating walls with collages. Her California home was filled with handmade square pictures painted by her kids, friends and family, as seen below.

She even brought the squares to the city when Gigi moved into her first apartment in N.Y.C. She had all her RHOBH castmates decorate special squares just for Gigi’s new digs.

Yolanda recently left Cali for the East Coast to enjoy that #FarmLife and in August she announced on Instagram that she was “finally all moved in.”

Over the summer, she captioned a photo of herself outside in a field of grass: “Sometimes in order to find peace, you have to disconnect from the people, places and things that no longer inspire you or grow your soul in order to live your highest consciousness.”