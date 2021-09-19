Yolanda Hadid and Boyfriend Joseph Jingoli Wear the Same Sunflower-Embroidered Pants in N.Y.C.

Yolanda Hadid and boyfriend Joseph Jingoli are stepping out in style.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, and Jingoli took a stroll through New York City wearing matching sunflower-embroidered pants.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seen walking closely beside one another for their outing in the Big Apple, Hadid wore an orange shirt and a pair of orange sneakers with her trendy bottoms, while Jingoli kept it cool in a blue button-down shirt, which he left popped open at the top.

The happy couple also sported sunglasses during their daytime stroll.

Earlier this year, Hadid and Jingoli celebrated their two-year anniversary in January, which the mother of three marked with a loving tribute on Instagram.

Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli Credit: TheImageDirect.com

"All my life I prayed for someone like you!!" she wrote alongside a slideshow of cuddly snapshots. "Thank you for being such a bright light in my life, the calm in my storm and for being the most honorable man that I know."

"Happy 2 year anniversary Joey Jingoli, I love and appreciate you," she concluded her sweet message to the construction CEO.

Although the former Bravo star has kept some details about her relationship under wraps, she previously shared that the pair have really "connected" over their lives on the East Coast.