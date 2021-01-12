This ‘Impressively Waterproof’ Down Jacket Can Change Its Length, and It’s on Sale for Amazon Prime Members

It can be difficult to decide what you're looking for in an everyday winter jacket. If one of those hard-to-make decisions on your criteria list is the length of your coat, Amazon is about to make your life a whole lot easier. With the Yiseven Detachable Thickened Down Jacket, you can get a waist-length coat and a mid-length jacket in one style.
Amazon Prime members can score the hooded down jacket for as little as $96 right now, which is 20 percent off the original price. Available in solid black and light blue, the jacket is insulated with responsibly sourced 80 percent duck down filling and coated with a water-repellent finish. At full length, it hits right below the knees and includes snaps along the sides to make additional room for bulky layers, if needed. To wear the shorter version of the coat, simply unzip the extension around the hip area.
If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial to take advantage of the deal.
Buy It! Yiseven Detachable Thickened Down Jacket, $95.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
"This is a very warm jacket, it's got a thick material encasing the perfect amount of down inside," one reviewer wrote. "It keeps the very cold wind chill out, and it's also impressively waterproof. I have worn it in heavy downpours and the rain doesn't soak in at all, it just beads up and rolls right off."
The jacket has inner sleeves with thumb holes to keep water out and warmth in. Plus, regardless of the hemline you choose, there are deep zippered pockets on either side of the jacket.
"The coat is a nice down jacket that will definitely keep you warm and cozy. I love [that] there are cuffs on the sleeve to protect you from having wind blow up your sleeves," a reviewer confirmed, adding that the zipper surrounding the detachable part of the jacket is "invisible" from the outside.
Whether you're drawn to the length options, the water-resistant material, the warm inner sleeves, or even the icy blue colorway, there are so many reasons to love this down jacket. Shop the Yiseven Detachable Thickened Down Jacket for 20 percent off to make the most of your Prime membership.
Buy It! Yiseven Detachable Thickened Down Jacket, $103.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.