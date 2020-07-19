These $24 Knit Sneakers Come with Over 1,600 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Loved by celebrities around the globe, knit sneakers are everywhere right now — and for good reason. They’re stretchy and comfortable (usually straight out of the box), easy to clean, and versatile enough to wear with workout clothes or casual dresses. And if you want to get in on the trend, but don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars for a pair, then this popular style is a great way to get the look for less.

These stylish knit sneakers, which come in 15 colors and three variations — including two lace-up styles and one slip-on design — come with rave reviews from Amazon shoppers who call them a “superb shoe” and a “great value.” While some mesh sneakers cost $140 and upwards, these are just $24. And for a limited time, select colors are on sale and shoppers can score an extra 10 percent off with the coupon featured in the listing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Yilan Women’s Breathable Sport Knit Sneakers, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

If this shoe style looks familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen celebrities, like Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff, and Blake Lively, wearing similar versions from higher end brands. Even stylish royals, like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, love knit athletic shoes, which tend to be supportive while also feeling lightweight and breathable. And although many of their exact pairs are worthy of a place in your shoe collection, this particular design is great for testing out the stretchy style before splurging on a more expensive shoe.

According to shoppers from Amazon’s massive and passionate reviewer community, these cute sneakers are also on par with pricier pairs, claiming they’re “more comfortable than more expensive brand name shoes.” Owners love them for walking, running errands, traveling, wearing around the house, and light exercise.

“Be prepared for compliments,” one reviewer wrote. “I have [received] so many compliments on all of the colors I’ve bought (blue, black, grey). I love this shoe — very stylish, simple design that is great for a sporty, casual look, and great quality.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Yilan Women’s Breathable Sport Knit Sneakers, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Reviewers also appreciate that they’re easy to clean and offer a little extra room thanks to their soft material. “I’m nine months pregnant and I wear these all the time,” another reviewer wrote. My feet never hurt, and the material is holding strong and stretches with my big pregnant feet. They fit just perfectly and are comfortable.”

If you’re ready to see what all the fuss is about and want to snag a pair before the coupon offer expires, be sure to add them to your cart and check out soon (the discount will appear during checkout). There’s no word on how long the savings will last — Amazon has only mentioned that it’s a limited-time offer — so you’ll want to move fast!