Amazon Shoppers Plan on Wearing This 'Lightweight, Cool, and Comfortable' Maxi Dress All Summer Long
If your summer calendar is suddenly filling up with events and get-togethers, it's time to add some versatile dresses to your wardrobe. According to nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers, this strapless maxi dress is the one to get.
Available in 24 colors and patterns, the flowy maxi dress has a straight, strapless neckline with a ruffle covering the torso and an elastic waistband. It's made from a lightweight cotton blend that will keep you cool even on the hottest summer days. And a few of the color options have a slit up the left leg if you're looking for a breezier option that shows some skin.
You can wear this dress over a swimsuit for a day at the pool or the beach, or style it with a pair of flat sandals and a catch-all tote for a casual brunch with friends. As the no. 2 best-selling formal dress on Amazon, this maxi also looks great with heels and statement jewelry for a summer wedding or special event.
Buy It! Yidarton Strapless Boho Maxi Dress, $32.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com
"I love this dress," one reviewer wrote. "It's extremely comfortable and flattering. It's very stretchy, and it's not sheer at all! It's so comfortable that it can easily be worn around the house or can be dressed up for a summer outing."
A second shopper added: "This is my go-to dress for the summer. I immediately bought it in another color after I wore this one because it's so lightweight, cool, and comfortable. It's also very feminine and flattering for all sizes."
Many other reviewers mentioned they wore this dress all throughout their pregnancies and even posed in it for maternity photoshoots. And, as one shopper put it, "A plus is that after I'm pregnant, I'll be able to still wear it for the summer."
Regardless of what you have planned for the season ahead, this versatile maxi dress will be a useful addition to your wardrobe. Shop more colors of the Yidarton Strapless Boho Maxi Dress on Amazon below.
Buy It! Yidarton Strapless Boho Maxi Dress, $38.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Yidarton Strapless Boho Maxi Dress, $35.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Shoppers Plan on Wearing This 'Lightweight, Cool, and Comfortable' Maxi Dress All Summer Long
- The Newest AirPods Max Are Officially at Their Lowest Price Ever on Amazon - Weeks Before Prime Day
- The Sneaker with a 20,000-Person Waitlist Is Back in New Limited-Edition Colors
- 12 Things You Can Buy from Small Businesses on Amazon - Including a Pair of Oprah-Approved Leggings