Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Say This Versatile Maxi Dress Will Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Summer Long

A flowy maxi dress is a warm-weather staple in most women’s wardrobes for a reason. Not only is the elongating silhouette universally flattering, it also allows for ample air circulation that will keep you cool on hot and sticky summer days. If you’re looking for a new option to add to your rotation this season, over 1,100 Amazon shoppers recommend the Yidarton Strapless Boho Maxi Dress.

It’s easy to see why the floor-grazing dress has become a number one best-seller on Amazon. Along with a cute ruffled neckline, the breezy style features an elastic waistband that helps show off your figure. Plus, it’s so soft and comfortable, one happy customer said, “I feel as if I’m cheating when I go out in it because it feels like PJs!”

Perhaps the best part? Shoppers say they can wear the comfy one-and-done piece just about anywhere. Some reviewers say they like to keep it casual and wear it around the house or as a swimsuit cover-up, while others said they dressed up the maxi dress and wore it to summer weddings — talk about versatility!

Buy It! Yidarton Strapless Boho Maxi Dress, $30.99–$34.99; amazon.com

“I bought this to wear currently at the end of my pregnancy and afterwards,” said one shopper. “For the July heat it’s been so perfect. The material is so lightweight it’s like wearing nothing at all, and it fits over my giant belly with no problem. After the baby it will be great for easy nursing access and total comfort. I have been living in this, from wearing it to a hot outdoor party and parade, to just bumming around the house, but could just as easily dress it up for going out to dinner. For the price you can’t go wrong with this cute, effortless dress.”

“Oh my! This is the best sundress I’ve ever purchased,” wrote another. “Just as pictured and very comfortable. I find myself sleeping in it after wearing it all day. Have had so many compliments on it as well. Best purchase I’ve made on a clothing item in years. You can’t go wrong with this dress. Very flattering!”

There are seven prints and patterns to choose from, including classic polka dots, bohemian paisley, and trendy tie-dye — and with prices starting at just $31, we wouldn’t be surprised if you shop more than one dress at a time. Snag one for yourself below.

