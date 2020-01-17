This $17 Top That 'Feels Like Butter' Is Exactly What You Need to Update Your Wardrobe Basics

Image zoom

There are a number of important things we look for when shopping for quality wardrobe basics, especially when it comes to t-shirts. First, it must be extremely comfortable (no one wants to wear an itchy top all day). Second, it must be cute and versatile enough to wear with anything that’s already in our closets. And last, it must be well-priced. Luckily, we just found a top that checks all of these boxes: The Yidarton Casual Side Twist Knotted Tunic Top on Amazon.

With nearly 3,000 perfect five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers are really excited about this top — and rightfully so. The comfy tunic is made from a cotton-polyester blend that’s lightweight and ultra soft. It’s so soft, in fact, that one shopper even said it “feels like butter.” You can choose from 26 gorgeous colors and three different fits: short sleeve, long sleeve, and long sleeve with a cut-out shoulder. And the best part? It starts at just $17.

While the versatile top is definitely a staple, it isn’t just your average t-shirt. It comes with a twisted side knot at the hem that gives it a little extra boost of style, and shoppers can’t get enough of it this trendy detail: “The front knot is adorable and the shirt length is perfect…it’s long enough to cover the booty if you wear leggings,” one wrote. Another said, “The design is adorable with its unique knot detail. It is very complementing, helps to distract from tummy problems and is a step above and beyond other boring t-shirts.”

Scroll down to shop the Yidarton side twist knotted top in your favorite colors, because at a price this good, we bet it’ll be hard to choose just one!

