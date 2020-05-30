Amazon Shoppers Are So Obsessed With This $26 Dress, They're Buying It in Multiple Colors

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether it’s face coverings or comfortable mattresses, you can buy practically anything on Amazon. But the one thing we love to shop for the most at the mega retailer has to be comfortable clothing. While there are literally thousands of pieces to choose from in its massive fashion department, the Yidarton Short Sleeve Maxi Dress caught our eye because of the thousands of rave reviews from customers calling it the perfect casual summer dress.

Made from an uber-soft cotton and polyester blend, the short sleeve dress features a flattering faux-wrap silhouette and a pretty tulip hemline. The one-and-done piece even comes in 15 different colors and prints, so you’re sure to find a style (or two) that you love.

And did we mention how versatile it is? Shoppers say it looks just as good when dressed down with sneakers as it does with heels and statement jewelry. So it’s no wonder hundreds of customers said they love the maxi dress so much, they’re buying it in multiple colorways.

Buy It! Yidarton Short Sleeve Maxi Dress, $9.99–$25.99; amazon.com

“Y’all this dress is everything,” said one reviewer. “I wore this dress for my brother’s medical school graduation party and received so many compliments. It was comfortable and extremely flattering. As you can see, you can even have a dance-off after a few drinks in it!! Loved it so much, I ordered one in every color!”

“I have never received so many compliments on this dress,” wrote another. “I've ordered three colors and each one is a hit. Two other great features is that for a daytime comfortable look/workplace I wear a wedge sandal, and when I put on an open toe skinny heel shoe, it's perfect for a wedding! Totally comfortable and I machine wash mine all the time. Don't hesitate to purchase this!”

The top-rated dress comes in sizes XS to XL, and it’s actually affordable, too. Depending on which size and style you choose, prices range from $10 to $26 — which comes in handy, because according to the reviews, you’re going to want to have more than one in your summer dress rotation this season.

