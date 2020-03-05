Amazon Shoppers Say This $17 Lace Bralette Is Surprisingly Supportive

Image zoom

While a visible bra strap is still somewhat of a fashion faux pas, bralettes are intentionally designed to break that very rule. You can wear one with an off-shoulder top, or you can show it off alone if you’re feeling bold. These wireless styles are also a more comfortable alternative to traditional bras that can painfully dig into your skin throughout the day.

Bralettes are livable, versatile, and stylish, so it’s clear why shoppers are on board with the trend. In fact, one bralette in particular, the Yianna Floral Lace Bralette, has garnered so much attention from savvy Amazon shoppers, it’s become a best-seller. They can’t seem to get over how surprisingly supportive it is — a reputation bralettes don’t often get. Customers have left hundreds of perfect reviews for the bralette, calling it “supportive, cute, and sexy!” and raving about its fit. The bra comes in sizes XS to XL, which covers 34A through 40D.

“I am a 34D and got a medium like suggested. I was pretty nervous that it would be too small, but it fit perfectly. Great support… as good as a sports bra without squishing them into a uni-boob,” one shopper said. “Nice separated look that’s a little more relaxed than an underwire bra with total coverage and padding! Love that the lace looks gorgeous under tank tops that looked tacky showing my regular bra straps.”

Made from a breathable, moves-with-you fabric, the bralette features a racerback design and removable thin soft cups that offer both support and coverage. Without the annoyance of an underwire, shoppers say they forget they’re even wearing anything at all.

“I was sick of underwire so I got it,” another reviewer said. “I put this on and it feels like I’m wearing nothing. I love the very slight padding. The straps are sooo comfy, they don’t dig into your shoulders and feel like they’re barely there. Didn’t know a bra could change my life, and you may think I’m exaggerating, but see for yourself.”

You can shop the lace bralette at least one Amazon shopper has deemed life-changing in seven colors.

