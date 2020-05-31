Amazon Shoppers Have Crowned This Flowy Number ‘The Perfect Summer Dress’ — and It's Only $23

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you’re in need of a comfortable house dress, breezy beach coverup, or pretty piece to wear for small gatherings, this affordable dress will be your summer wardrobe’s new workhorse, according to tons of Amazon shoppers who own and love it.

Thanks to its inexpensive price point, comfortable design, and versatility, this lightweight and size-inclusive maxi dress from Amazon has earned hundreds of rave reviews from owners. The boho frock, which starts at just $23, comes in a wide range of sizes and over 30 colorful prints. It’s officially one of the retailer’s best-sellers in its women’s casual dress section, and is likely to become even more popular as the days get hotter.

Yesno Women's Bohemian Print Empire Waist Maxi Dress, $22.99–$34.99

The spaghetti strap style is ideal for warm weather. Its flowy shape and breathable cotton material allow for air to circulate and keep you cool. And while its loose fit makes it comfortable enough for lounging, its empire waist makes it universally flattering and gives it some shape, ensuring it’s not too baggy. Reviewers love the breezy look and feel of the dress. In fact, many have come back to purchase the piece in other patterns.

“I loved these colorful summer dresses so much that after my first order, I went back to buy several more! They are the perfect summer staple and easy to accessorize to dress up or down, depending on where you’re wearing it,” wrote one reviewer. “I bought mine specifically for a San Diego and Disneyland trip last summer and they were perfect! The fabric is a very lightweight cotton, which is nice and breathable for hot summers. The loose swing style of the dress means there is nothing tight or binding anywhere, making them the most comfortable dresses I’ve ever owned. I ended up wearing them on repeat all summer long.”

“I've bought seven of these dresses because the first one was so beautiful and comfortable,” another reviewer wrote. “These dresses are very light, flowy, and easy to wear on very hot days. I love the way they look and feel. Kudos Amazon!”

Shoppers also love its adjustable straps, which make it an ideal dress for shoppers of all heights and sizes. With so many features and fun prints, it’s no wonder owners call it their “favorite Amazon buy.”

With summer’s hot and humid weather on the way, we have a feeling that droves of shoppers will be purchasing the dress, so if you’re looking to add the versatile number to your wardrobe, you better do it soon. If you can’t get your hands on the particular print or size you were after, the strappy dress also comes in a similar short-sleeve style, ensuring you can stock your closet with cool clothes for the warm months ahead.