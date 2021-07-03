Thousands of Shoppers Have Found Their 'Summer Uniform' Thanks to These $25 Lightweight Overalls
It can be difficult to nail summertime styles, especially when it's only getting hotter and more humid outside. But every so often, cool designs loved by celebs and flowy fashions that can be worn anywhere save us from sweating (too much) on toasty days. One of these glorious finds is a pair of linen overalls that have more than 3,000 perfect ratings at Amazon.
The Yesno wide leg set is Amazon's best-selling pair of overalls thanks n part to its cooling capabilities and flattering fit. The casual, loose style features some truly useful additions like pockets and adjustable straps. Shoppers love the lightweight feel and versatile look. They wear it everywhere, from the backyard garden to a Sunday brunch.
"I wanted a summer uniform that was light and breezy and this delivered!" wrote one five-star reviewer. "The legs stop right around my ankles (which is perfect) and the overall shape is very flattering."
Unlike other overalls that tend to be stiff and tight, these are crafted to be loose and flexible. All of the fashionable elements, including the oversized fit and cropped ankles, also serve a cooling purpose that shoppers say really makes a difference on steamy days.
"Wonderful cropped pants," wrote one five-star reviewer. "And so cool (temperature-wise and appearance-wise). They have a wonderful shape that accentuates the female form so nicely. The leg openings allow cool air to filter through and keep you really cool."
What's more, you can style these overalls in a number of ways: Add a T-shirt underneath and pair it with sneakers for casual events, place a cardigan on top and throw on some combat boots during cooler months, or wear your bathing suit underneath and slip on some flip-flops for the beach or pool.
With this outfit, you'll have an under-$25 staple that you can wear on any occasion in any weather. Shop your new "uniform" below.
