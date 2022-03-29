This Amazon-Favorite Maxi Dress Is So 'Lightweight and Airy,' and It's Just $35

Besides the low price point, another standout about this dress is that there are over 28 different patterns and styles to choose from. You can go for abstract shapes, solid wine and navy blue options, and springtime florals (groundbreaking), so there is truly something for everyone. Each dress features an empire waist, tiered swing maxi skirt, and of course, pockets, making this a perfect choice if you feel like channeling some of that Bridgerton energy with a modern twist. Depending on the pattern, you can choose between a scoop or V-neckline, and some patterns and sizes are even more discounted and feature secret coupons. So! Many! Options!