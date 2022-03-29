This Amazon-Favorite Maxi Dress Is So 'Lightweight and Airy,' and It's Just $35
Now that the cherry blossoms are flourishing and the winter winds are dying down, it's time to prepare your closets for what may be the best season there is: springtime. Heather Burns didn't declare April 25 the perfect date in Miss Congeniality just because. The days of perfect temperatures (not too hot, not too cold) make this a season everyone can enjoy. Especially if it means getting to elevate your wardrobe, shed your winter layers, and look cute doing it. Like with the super flowy, size-inclusive maxi dress that Amazon shoppers are loving right now.
It's no surprise the Yesno Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress has risen the ranks on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which reflects top-selling pieces in real time. Made of 100 percent cotton, and known for its breathability, the dress, which is marked down right now to $35, is "super lightweight and airy" and "perfect for hot weather," as one shopper, who declared they might never take off the dress, shared. It also doesn't hurt that it is similar in style to the popular Hill House nap dresses, but at a much more affordable price, as another reviewer pointed out. Plus, it has the added bonus of functional pockets.
Buy It! Yesno Women's Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress with Pockets, $34.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Besides the low price point, another standout about this dress is that there are over 28 different patterns and styles to choose from. You can go for abstract shapes, solid wine and navy blue options, and springtime florals (groundbreaking), so there is truly something for everyone. Each dress features an empire waist, tiered swing maxi skirt, and of course, pockets, making this a perfect choice if you feel like channeling some of that Bridgerton energy with a modern twist. Depending on the pattern, you can choose between a scoop or V-neckline, and some patterns and sizes are even more discounted and feature secret coupons. So! Many! Options!
As for the fit, one shopper who called this a "go-to dress" and said it "washes well," explained the maxi dress falls "perfectly on the shoulders and it's easy to slip on. Feels as if I'm wearing air! Or have become a billowing cloud." Ranging in size from XS to 3XL, the Yesno Bohemian Maxi Dress with Pockets is a win for anyone looking for a super comfortable springtime outfit alternative to, well, sweatpants.
This relaxed yet stylish dress has already become a spring wardrobe staple to shoppers, at least according to an enthusiastic five-star reviewer. As they explained, "these dresses are so comfortable and beautiful. I own three… in this version." Say no more, darling, say no more.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Amazon-Favorite Maxi Dress Is So 'Lightweight and Airy,' and It's Just $35
- The Comfy Sneakers Both Hollywood Royalty and Actual Royalty Love Are Secretly on Sale Right Now
- Ariana DeBose Swapped Her Heels for Sparkly Sandals After Winning an Oscar
- The Top-Rated Multi-Stick You've Seen All Over Social Media Has Fresh New Colors for Spring