Yes, You Can Shop Kendall's Closet. Khloé and Kylie's Too. Here's How.

If you’ve ever wanted to replicate Kendall Jenner’s low-key, supermodel-off-duty style, Kylie Jenner’s bold red carpet looks or Khloé Kardashian‘s sexy street-style ensembles, listen up. Beginning this Friday, you can own a piece of the coveted Kardashian-Jenner closets (filled with major designer duds) thanks to an exclusive sale on The RealReal.

The three-day sale, featuring more than 200 pieces — apparel, shoes and accessories — straight from the sisters’ closets, will include a wide range of designers, such as Christian Louboutin, Chanel, Givenchy, Céline, Proenza Schouler, Alexander Wang and much, much more, all worn by the famous sisters. (Below, see the stars in some of the shoppable styles.)

And what’s kooler than owning a top worn by a Kardashian? Getting it for less than half the price. Many of the pieces in the sale will be listed for up to 50 to 70 percent off the original retail prices even though some of the items can still be found in stores now. (We see you eyeballing Kendall’s The Row tunic.)

So if you’re all about keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenners’ styles by buying out their wardrobe, head over to TheRealReal.com right … about … now. Happy shopping!

–Sarah Kinonen

