Forget Leggings — You’ll Want to Live in These Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants This Winter Instead

Winter (and its freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall, and brutal winds) is just around the corner, but don’t fret! Shoppers have discovered the coziest “winter survival essential” that will make the harsh conditions a little more bearable. In fact, you may actually enjoy the season if you face it with plenty of hot cocoa, movie marathons, and these four-star sherpa-lined sweatpants.

Soft, stretchy, and insanely warm, they’re all you could ever want in a piece of winter loungewear. While the comfy pants are pretty casual and probably not something you can wear to the office or a holiday party, they’re just the thing to throw on when you arrive home or plan to spend a day curled up indoors.

Each pair features smooth cotton on the exterior and fuzzy sherpa on the interior, with two pockets, an adjustable drawstring waist, and a flattering, tapered cut at the ankle. There are four versatile colors to choose from (black, dark gray, light gray, and navy), plus non-lined options for those who want something lighter, and they’re easy to mix and match with your existing wardrobe. It’s no wonder shoppers love them.

“So soft — 10/10 would buy again,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “The stitching is great quality. The lining is so comfortable and soft. [I] haven’t taken them off since they came in.”

“They look like sweats on the outside with uber fluff on the inside,” another wrote. “I plan on using these for cold weather camping and outdoor lounging in the winter. For warmth and comfort, they get 10 stars.”

The Prime-eligible piece tends to run small, so reviewers recommend consulting the sizing chart provided by the brand and sizing up — especially if you want an oversized, relaxed fit. “These pants are well made, super soft, very thick, and warm. With that being said, because they are so thick I would highly suggest sizing up one or two sizes,” one advised.

If you’re still convinced that you don’t need these pants, just imagine all of the cozy-goodness you can enjoy in these. Case in point: “They are very comfortable and warm. Just imagine curling up on the sofa with hot chocolate and a friendly cat during [a] polar vortex in your fleece-lined pants!” Sounds much better, right?

