More Than 4,200 Amazon Shoppers Love This Reversible Fleece-Lined Hoodie
Whether you're working from home or heading out on a trip to a cold destination, you can never go wrong with a cozy sweatshirt. A zip-up hoodie is a wardrobe staple that will keep you warm and can easily be layered under and over other seasonal essentials. Amazon shoppers love this sweatshirt that's lined with plush faux-shearling fleece, and it's on sale right now for just $34, so you may want to add more than one color to your cart.
The Yeokou Women's Casual Hooded Sweatshirt is made from a soft blend of cotton and polyester and has a faux-shearling lining throughout, including in the sleeves, hood, and two front pockets. The jacket has a zip-up closure, a drawstring hood, and ribbed cuffs. Plus, it's reversible, so you can wear it with the faux-shearling side out for a more luxe look.
It's available in five colors: black, navy, dark gray, light gray, and red. So whether you're looking for a neutral wardrobe staple or a bold pop of color, you'll be able to find it in this sweatshirt. You can buy the jacket in sizes XS to XXL, and a size chart with measurements from the brand will help you find the right fit.
Buy It! Yeokou Women's Casual Hooded Sweatshirt, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Shoppers have given the zip-up more than 4,200 five-star ratings, and they rave about it in their reviews. "I cannot say enough positive comments about this jacket," one reviewer wrote. "I absolutely love it — soft, cozy, comfy and warm — like being snuggled in a soft, warm blanket." They added that "the hood protects your neck and head against cold weather."
Another shopper emphasized what a great addition this hoodie has been to their loungewear wardrobe. "[I am] always cold when sitting around my house, even with a sweatshirt. But this one is so warm you feel it instantly after putting it on," they wrote.
If you're looking for a cozy jacket you can wear all winter long, check out this pick from Yeokou on Amazon, especially while it's on sale for just $34.