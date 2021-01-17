This Super Soft Fleece-Lined Hoodie Is the Perfect Match for Cold Weather, According to Thousands of Shoppers

Wintertime may not be your favorite season, but wearing warm, comfy clothing makes all the difference. If you're still filling your wardrobe with cozy finds, then we've got one more worth putting on your radar. The casual fleece-lined hoodie from Yeokou has tons of Amazon shoppers singing its praises, with many saying it's quickly become their go-to jacket for the season.
According to reviewers, the cotton and polyester material feels incredibly soft and smooth to the touch. The fleece fabric lines the entire inside of the jacket, from the hood to the sleeves, and even both side pockets, which shoppers say is great for keeping their hands warm. All five colors can be run through the washer and dryer without falling apart or shrinking thanks to its thick, sturdy material.
With over 2,000 perfect ratings, many shoppers predict they'll buy even more colors of the jacket (a few already have). Several reviewers say the style is roomy without appearing bulky, though some recommend sizing up if you intend to layer additional clothing underneath.
Buy it! Yeokou Casual Winter Zip-Up Hoodie, $37.97–$39.99; amazon.com
"This is the second product I've bought from Yeokou (the first was the fleece-lined sweatpants) and I'm so happy with it!" one shopper wrote. "It's very soft faux fur, and very warm. I've barely taken it off since I got it."
"So glad I purchased this," shared another. "It washed great and came out perfectly soft without any issues in the dryer. There is no shedding from the inside material, and it's even lined in the arms which is rare. I'd recommend this to anyone looking for a warm and cozy winter hoodie. I'm ordering another color ASAP."
The casual zip-up hoodie is available in six sizes, ranging from XS to XXL. You can grab one (or several) of the shopper-favorite starting at $38 on Amazon.