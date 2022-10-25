'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Channels His Cowboy Alter Ego in New Stetson Original Campaign

Grimes tells PEOPLE the partnership with Stetson "felt really organic for me"

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 09:13 AM
Luke Grimes Fronts Stetson Original Cologne Campaign
Photo: Blair Getz Mezibov

Stetson has a new cowboy in the saddle.

Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes slipped back into his chaps as the new face of the brand's grooming and fragrance products

To kick off his new gig, Grimes stars in the campaign for the signature Stetson Original fragrance, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

"The Stetson Original scent was very much in my world, in my household," the actor tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I knew this smell very well, my dad wore the cologne growing up. When I wore it on the shoot, it really brought back a lot of memories. A lot of times, these things come along, and you're like, 'Is this something that I could stand behind and not feel strange about trying to sell?' And with Stetson, it really felt really organic for me, and felt pretty close to what I've been up to, and the audience that I have from Yellowstone."

Grimes was right at home on set of the campaign, shot by director and photographer Blair Getz Mezibov on location at the famous Diamond Cross Ranch outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Luke Grimes Fronts Stetson Original Cologne Campaign
Blair Getz Mezibov

"The Tetons are just the most majestic mountains, and they're in the backdrop," Grimes tells PEOPLE. "It was an amazing day. Any day your job is to ride around on horses and be with a bunch of cool people, and meet some new cowboys, is always a good time."

Grimes marks the third celebrity cowboy for the brand, following in the famous footsteps of Matthew McConaughey and Tom Brady.

"I thought that was a pretty cool company to be in," he shares.

Stetson President Xiao Li Tan says that Grimes "exudes strength and integrity on camera and off, and his passion for the West and longtime love of Stetson make him the embodiment of the modern Stetson Man."

"As a kid from Ohio who grew up to become a new Western icon, Luke represents the power of achieving your dreams on your own terms, and we're thrilled to have him as part of the Stetson family," he adds.

Grimes' debut campaign with Stetson comes ahead of the highly-anticipated season five premiere of Yellowstone on November 13, which is one of America's most-watched TV shows.

"I think with any film, or television, it starts on the page. It starts with how well rounded the characters are and I think we have one of the best writers in the world writing our show," Grimes says of the success of the show. "And within that there is this world and it's got something for everybody. Obviously if you're into the western thing, and I think a lot of people didn't realize they were until they started watching Yellowstone. It becomes a sort of romantic idea to live in the West, and to know how to cowboy, and ride horses, and be outside all day. Then there's this crime element and this family element, and this slice of life element, and all these beautiful love stories. It's got it all."

As for which of the Yellowstone characters he could see wearing the cologne, that was an easy answer for Grimes.

"I could see Rip wearing some Stetson original. That makes sense," he muses. "It's a pretty masculine scent and an everyman kind of scent. I don't think Kayce wears cologne. I don't see him in the cologne aisle anytime soon."

Related Articles
Paul Newman
How Paul Newman Really Felt About His Famous Baby-Blue Eyes
Candace Owens/Twitter
Kanye West Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at His Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris
Best Perfumes of 2022
Behold the 12 Best Perfumes of 2022
Keke Palmer in UGGS
Keke Palmer Kicks Off New UGG Campaign — and Reveals She's Owned Over 50 Pairs
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal’s Wyoming Wedding
Inside Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal's Wyoming Wedding: Serena Williams, Western Vibes and More
Dave and Jenny Marrs new BHG x Walmart
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
HGTV star Leanne Ford with her new Pickleball set collab with Recess
Launches We Love! Leanne Ford's Pickleball Set, Plus More New Home Products
lauren conrad
Lauren Conrad Used Her Own Love Story for Her Fragrance Inspiration: 'It Takes Me Back'
Credit: Courtesy Deep Cuts Headline: Lil Yachty's New Frozen Pizza Brand Won't Include 'Disgusting' Broccoli: 'I Don't Eat Vegetables'
Lil Yachty's New Frozen Pizza Brand Won't Include 'Disgusting' Broccoli: 'I Don't Eat Vegetables'
Justine Skye and Jasmine Sanders Talk Body Positivity and Confidence for New Victoria's Secret Campaign
Justine Skye and Jasmine Sanders Front New Victoria's Secret Campaign: 'It's a Dream Come True'
Yellowstone
Ahead of 'Yellowstone's' Season 4 Premiere, Catch Up on Where We Left Off
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas Gets Candid About Using Injectables in New Campaign: 'We Can Be Open and Honest'
Ashley Tisdale Beauty line; Courtesy Being Frenshe
Ashley Tisdale Launches Bath and Body Care Line Being Frenshe at Target: 'Wellness Is for Everyone'
beauty launches
The Best Beauty Launches of Summer 2022 
1883
'Yellowstone' Prequel: See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in the Action-Packed New Trailer for '1883'
Elon Musk, Akira Back
Chef Akira Back Dishes on the 'Super Advanced' Entrée Elon Musk Orders at His Restaurant