Stetson has a new cowboy in the saddle.

Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes slipped back into his chaps as the new face of the brand's grooming and fragrance products

To kick off his new gig, Grimes stars in the campaign for the signature Stetson Original fragrance, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

"The Stetson Original scent was very much in my world, in my household," the actor tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I knew this smell very well, my dad wore the cologne growing up. When I wore it on the shoot, it really brought back a lot of memories. A lot of times, these things come along, and you're like, 'Is this something that I could stand behind and not feel strange about trying to sell?' And with Stetson, it really felt really organic for me, and felt pretty close to what I've been up to, and the audience that I have from Yellowstone."

Grimes was right at home on set of the campaign, shot by director and photographer Blair Getz Mezibov on location at the famous Diamond Cross Ranch outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Blair Getz Mezibov

"The Tetons are just the most majestic mountains, and they're in the backdrop," Grimes tells PEOPLE. "It was an amazing day. Any day your job is to ride around on horses and be with a bunch of cool people, and meet some new cowboys, is always a good time."

Grimes marks the third celebrity cowboy for the brand, following in the famous footsteps of Matthew McConaughey and Tom Brady.

"I thought that was a pretty cool company to be in," he shares.

Stetson President Xiao Li Tan says that Grimes "exudes strength and integrity on camera and off, and his passion for the West and longtime love of Stetson make him the embodiment of the modern Stetson Man."

"As a kid from Ohio who grew up to become a new Western icon, Luke represents the power of achieving your dreams on your own terms, and we're thrilled to have him as part of the Stetson family," he adds.

Grimes' debut campaign with Stetson comes ahead of the highly-anticipated season five premiere of Yellowstone on November 13, which is one of America's most-watched TV shows.

"I think with any film, or television, it starts on the page. It starts with how well rounded the characters are and I think we have one of the best writers in the world writing our show," Grimes says of the success of the show. "And within that there is this world and it's got something for everybody. Obviously if you're into the western thing, and I think a lot of people didn't realize they were until they started watching Yellowstone. It becomes a sort of romantic idea to live in the West, and to know how to cowboy, and ride horses, and be outside all day. Then there's this crime element and this family element, and this slice of life element, and all these beautiful love stories. It's got it all."

As for which of the Yellowstone characters he could see wearing the cologne, that was an easy answer for Grimes.

"I could see Rip wearing some Stetson original. That makes sense," he muses. "It's a pretty masculine scent and an everyman kind of scent. I don't think Kayce wears cologne. I don't see him in the cologne aisle anytime soon."