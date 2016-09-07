See what sheer, skin-baring looks Kim, Kendall and Kylie wore to the star-studded event

On an 84° day in N.Y.C., Kanye West proved that not only he is willing to suffer for fashion, he’ll subject others to suffering, too. The rapper and designer hosted his latest Yeezy Season 4 show on Roosevelt Island, outdoors, under the hot sun. Guests had to take buses to the exclusive location. Models almost fainted in heat. And Kim continued her season-pushing ways, dressing in over-the-knee boots and a sheer sweater dress for the occasion.

And while Twitter is busy dissecting what the models wore (lots of nudes, knits and spandex), we are rounding up the most important fashion of all: The KarJenners’ looks.

Kylie Jenner

No pants? No problem. Especially when there is a pair of nude briefs you can wear with a matching knit, underboob-baring crop top. Kylie added to her season-pushing look with a draped sweatshirt.

Kendall Jenner

Her taste for athleisure has reached new palpable heights in these baggy track pants, a matching track jacket, sports bra and exposed Adidas underwear.

North and Saint

Kimye’s kids were the most appropriately dressed people at the show. Period.

Kim Kardashian West

The Wife of Pablo continued her thigh-high boot parade, pairing her sweaty footwear with a sheer sweater dress.

Kanye West

He kept it simple in all black Yeezy gear. His best accessory? That smile.