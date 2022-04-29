Photos: Four Young Stars Show How to Master Any Makeup Trend

Get easy-to-follow beauty ideas from Josie Totah, Lili Reinhart and more, plus their wise words on looking and feeling good. See more in The Beautiful Issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

By People Staff April 29, 2022 09:00 AM

Sadie Sink

Credit: Sarah Silver

The trend: All-over peach

During the pandemic, the Stranger Thing star became "proud of how much more comfortable I've become not only in my personal life but also in my professional life," she tells PEOPLE. "I've recently felt a lot more empowered to speak my mind." 

Denée Benton

Credit: Sarah Silver

The trend: Lacquer lips

Benton, of Gilded Age, shaved her head in college after using relaxer her whole life. "For Black women, hair can be such a source of shame," she tells PEOPLE. "To release that made me feel like I was unstoppable." 

Lili Reinhart

Credit: Sami Drasin

The trend: Bright eyeliner

The Riverdale star and CoverGirl spokeswoman is focused on inner beauty these days. "I meet with a channeler weekly," she tells PEOPLE. "She's helped me in a beautiful, spiritual way." 

Josie Totah

Credit: Sami Drasin

The trend: Brushed-up brows

"Growing up, my mother would tell me, 'If you don't think you're hot, no one will,' " the Saved by the Bell star tells PEOPLE. "And I was like ... 'Damn.' "

By People Staff