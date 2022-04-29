Photos: Four Young Stars Show How to Master Any Makeup Trend
Get easy-to-follow beauty ideas from Josie Totah, Lili Reinhart and more, plus their wise words on looking and feeling good. See more in The Beautiful Issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday
Sadie Sink
The trend: All-over peach
During the pandemic, the Stranger Thing star became "proud of how much more comfortable I've become not only in my personal life but also in my professional life," she tells PEOPLE. "I've recently felt a lot more empowered to speak my mind."
Denée Benton
The trend: Lacquer lips
Benton, of Gilded Age, shaved her head in college after using relaxer her whole life. "For Black women, hair can be such a source of shame," she tells PEOPLE. "To release that made me feel like I was unstoppable."
Lili Reinhart
The trend: Bright eyeliner
The Riverdale star and CoverGirl spokeswoman is focused on inner beauty these days. "I meet with a channeler weekly," she tells PEOPLE. "She's helped me in a beautiful, spiritual way."
Josie Totah
The trend: Brushed-up brows
"Growing up, my mother would tell me, 'If you don't think you're hot, no one will,' " the Saved by the Bell star tells PEOPLE. "And I was like ... 'Damn.' "