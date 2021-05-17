Yara Shahidi Wore Her Own Adidas Tracksuit Design to the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

"It's been really beautiful to see something that was my idea in my head become a real thing," grown-ish star told PEOPLE about her new fashion collaboration

It's been a long time since Yara Shahidi hit a real red carpet. So for her glamorous return at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the actress decided it was the perfect occasion to sport one of her own designs from her new Adidas collaboration.

"This is actually my own collection. It's been beautiful after so many months in the making to have it out in the world," Shahidi told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "I think for my first real outing outside, I thought, 'Why not wear it myself?' It's been really beautiful to see something that was my idea in my head become a real thing."

Paired with a pastel yellow Etro bustier and Christian Louboutin heels, Shahidi modeled the Adidas x Yara Shahidi Satin Track Top ($170) and Satin Track Pants ($180) designed with a floral pattern that honors her Iranian heritage. According to the website, the print is an "ode to her Grampie and his Persian rug shop — emphasized further with contrast details and a bold graphic on the back."

The actress styled her hair in two long pigtail-style braids inspired by Solange Knowles. "Hair long like solaaaange for @mtv 🧚🏽‍♂️," Shahidi, 21, wrote on Instagram.

When working with Adidas on the collaboration (which also includes Superstar sneakers and another yellow tracksuit) comfort was her biggest priority.

"I live in tracksuits and one thing was figuring out how to make things comfortable. I'm not going to make anything I wouldn't wear every day," Shahidi explained.

"You're thinking when you design something how [you] want people to feel. I mean, it would be cool to put super pretty things together, but if no one's comfortable, then who's going to wear it?" she added.

It looks like Shahidi's attention to detail paid off. The grown-ish star's Adidas line has already garnered the praise of celeb fans like Gabrielle Union. Shahidi posted a photo of Union, 48, modeling the exact same patterned tracksuit along with the Adidas x Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes ($110) and thanked her for the support.

"when the big sis REPS 🤩 @gabunion #recreatexyara #yaraxadidasoriginals," Shahidi said on Instagram.

Union replied, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ We gotchu mama!!"

On her own Instagram feed, Union gave Shahidi even more support. "LOVE🖤 @adidasoriginals x @yarashahidi," she wrote. "So proud of you Yara!! Collection is 🔥🔥."