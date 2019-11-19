Yara Shahidi is bare-faced and beautiful!

The actress and activist, 19, shared two makeup-free selfies on Instagram on Sunday, adding a sweet caption that perfectly aligns with her message of acceptance and self-love.

“Happy Sunday from me and my skin that I’ve committed to love in every and all states 💕with travel + work + 24/7 in makeup I have to actively remind myself to not sweat the details (aka the blemishes) and reframe it as a reminder to make sure I’m taking care of myself,” Shahidi wrote under the pair of smiley photos.

The grown-ish star received support from a few famous pals like Zoë Kravitz, who commented, “you’re such a beauty sis,” and Janelle Monáe who wrote, “I love u , I needed this post . TY .”

Stylist Samantha McMillen left a support comment writing, “Beauty with a beautiful message.” While designer Olivier Rousteing commented with hearts and a heart-eye emoji, “❤😍❤.”

Image zoom Yara Shahidi/Instagram

And this isn’t the first time Shahidi has posed au-naturale on social media — her Instagram feed features a good mix of red carpet glamour shots and relatable behind-the-scenes photos.

Earlier this month, the Eighteenx18 founder (a platform that encourages voter registration) hopped on camera rocking a fresh face and high-pigtail buns to encourage fans to get out and vote.

RELATED: Yara Shahidi and Michael B. Jordan Team Up for Coach’s Fall 2019 Campaign: See Exclusive Photos

“ELECTION DAY TUESDAY🗳 State and local elections are being held this Tuesday each deeply influencing policy that effects our every day lives! I want to see those “I Voted Sticker “ selfies tomorrow ⚡️ info in instastory #WEVOTENEXT,” she captioned her Instagram post.

In August, Shahidi posed unretouched for Harper’s Bazaar, following in the footsteps of stars like Serena Williams and Alicia Keys who often embrace their natural selves and speak out against photoshopping.

Shahidi, who rocked natural curls and dewy skin for the shoot, also spoke about diversity — or lack thereof — in the beauty industry. Earlier this year, she became a Bobbi Brown Cosmetics ambassador and starred in the iconic makeup brand’s extended shade range campaign.

Image zoom Courtesy Bobbi Brown

“I love that more brands are doing this,” the African and Iranian-American star told Harper’s Bazaar of the foundation collection. “There have been times when I got out of the makeup chair and my skin looked gray. It’s why I think every single person of color usually brings their own makeup kit to set.”