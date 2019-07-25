Yara Shahidi and Michael B. Jordan Team Up for Coach’s Fall 2019 Campaign: See Exclusive Photos

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi is already a bona fide style icon and, now, the 19-year-old actress is staring in Coach’s new campaign alongside Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.

On Thursday, the brand launches the Fall 2019 campaign, giving Shahidi and Jordan, 32, the spotlight to “share the spirit of New York City, inspiring 21st Century dreamers everywhere to believe in themselves and life’s infinite possibilities” in a “spontaneous, real and free-spirited” way, according to a press release.

Coach’s free-spirited approach is what drew Shahidi to the campaign.

“[The] campaign, focusing on dreaming your biggest dream, really spoke to me because imagination and hope, to me, is foundational in creating personal and global change,” Shahidi tells PEOPLE. “Increasing accessibility and resources on a philanthropic level makes this campaign more than just messaging, but can turn dreams into reality.”

The campaign features Shahidi and Jordan, along with other global ambassadors, in iconic locations around New York City, like Central Park and the Brooklyn Bridge, as they share what drives and inspires them — with a new fall Coach bag in hand, of course.

Like Coach, Shahidi uses fashion as a vehicle to feel powerful in her everyday life.

“I use everything from my curls to my clothes to take up space and act as an extension of self-expression,” she explains to PEOPLE. “I find power in the ability to personalize my fashion.”

That said, Coach’s collection perfectly fit her customizable and “ever-evolving” aesthetic.

“The colorful dresses coupled with structured sweats, or even the classic school-boy chic shorts, and Canadian tux each amplify different aspects of my style,” says Shahidi.

For fall, Shahidi is most looking forward to bringing back a cold-weather favorite of hers: “I always add a great new overcoat to my closet.”

She continues, “I am always excited for the change in weather, when I can find my new favorite fall coats. It is actually an ongoing joke in my family that my coats match my mood, from neon bright to subtle and patterned. I assure you, there are days that you will notice me from a mile away!”