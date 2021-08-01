Shoppers Say This Slip Dress 'Looks and Feels Expensive' — but It's Only $18
With the return of IRL events, it only makes sense to be experiencing a bit of fashion whiplash. Think about it: After more than a year spent lounging in sweats, you're faced with a calendar filled with all those postponed weddings, happy hours, and occasions where yoga pants probably aren't the best option.
If you've already found yourself looking at your closet asking the age old question of "what do I wear?" the good news is you don't have to look far to give your wardrobe a boost. And according to the savvy style shoppers of Amazon, it doesn't have to cost you more than $18.
More than 1,800 customers have given Xxxiticat's Spaghetti Strap Satin Midi Cocktail Dress perfect ratings and say it "looks and feels expensive" despite its budget-friendly price tag.
Buy It! Xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Midi Cocktail Dress in Midi Green, $12.00–$23.99; amazon.com
"This is the most flattering dress I have ever tried on," one shopper said. "It actually gives me a waist and shape. Also the fabric drapes so nicely that it hides a lot of my insecurities. It's so comfortable! Just order it and try it on to see for yourself! It's so affordable and looks so expensive."
The slip dress comes in more than 37 colors and patterns, all of which feature a scooped cowl neckline. It's made from a polyester and spandex blend that provides stretch while still being soft enough so that "it feels like butter." And while most are designed to hit at the mid-calf area, you can even take your pick of some shorter hemlines.
"I literally just threw this just on as soon as I picked it up," another reviewer said. "This material is really thick and stretchy. It definitely fits like an expensive dress and zips on the side. I'm going to be wearing it to a wedding and I think it's perfect… I never buy clothes on Amazon. This is actually the first piece of clothing I have ever purchased on Amazon, and honestly, I'm amazed!"
If you're in need of an outfit for whatever is next on your social calendar, save yourself some stress by adding this versatile shopper-approved midi dress to your closet before it's crunch time.
Buy It! Xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Midi Cocktail Dress in Midi Orange, $12.00–$23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Midi Cocktail Dress in Split Rust, $12.00–$23.99; amazon.com
