Thousands of Shoppers Can’t Believe How Stretchy, Supportive, and Stylish These $28 Sock Sneakers Are

Amazon is arguably one of the best places to find a comfy sneaker recommendation — especially if you're on a budget. While there are a handful of under-the-radar shoes that customers love, one pair of sock sneakers stands out thanks to its fashionable design and price point.
Made with a breathable knit fabric, these lightweight walking shoes come in 23 colors (including bright options like red, orange, and green) and are available in short ankle and high-top styles. The sneakers have flexible, lightweight, and thick soles with a grooved design, as well as ventilated insoles. Plus, they include a pull-on tab to easily slide them on and off your feet. You can shop them in women's sizes 5 to 11, with limited half-size options.
Over 3,100 shoppers left the sneakers a five-star rating thanks to how "super duper comfy" they feel.
Buy It! Wxq Lightweight Walking Shoes, $27.99; amazon.com
Hundreds of people who have left reviews say the shoes can be worn for practically any activity, whether you're standing on your feet all day at work, exercising, or running an errand. Some reviewers even say the sock sneakers help relieve their foot issues caused by plantar fasciitis and flat feet.
"These shoes are so comfy, stylish, and cost efficient! Everything you need in a sneaker," one customer wrote. "I wore them to a theme park and my feet felt like I'd been walking on clouds all day by the time we left. Anyone that's been to a theme park knows that the right shoe can make or break your experience. I'll definitely be trying some of the other colors."
Shoppers also rave that the sneakers look so good, even strangers give them compliments. A handful of reviewers compare their "look and feel" to Nikes, and love that there is "no visible branding."
If you need a new, comfy shoe to add to your rotation, it seems like the lightweight walking shoes are worth adding to your cart.