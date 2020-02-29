This Stretchy Jean Jacket with Over 2,000 Reviews Is Cute and Comfortable Enough to Wear Every Day

Image zoom

The first day of spring is only weeks away, which means it’s almost time to retire your bulky winter coats and start wearing lightweight jackets instead. If you haven’t found your perfect spring jacket just yet, there’s still time. And Amazon shoppers have found the perfect classic style to get you through the entire season: Wrangler Authentics’ Stretch Denim Jacket.

The stylish jacket has racked up more than 1,300 five-star reviews, with many customers saying they love it so much, they want to wear it every day. Made from a stretchy and soft cotton fabric, the denim outerwear has a classic (and almost always flattering) straight fit. The metal buttons and contrast stitching give it a cool lived-in feel, while the four pockets offer enough space to hold your essentials.

Not only is the lightweight jacket an excellent layering piece, but shoppers say it looks good with practically everything. Wear the jacket over a pretty floral dress to offset a more formal look, or pair it with jeans for a cute denim-on-denim outfit.

Wrangler Authentics Stretch Denim Jacket, $29.99–$69.99

“I’m tired of wearing sweaters all the time, so I thought I would change things up and ordered me this blue jean jacket,” said one customer. “I really love it… You can dress it up or keep it casual. It has some stretch to it but not to where it detracts from the fit.”

One shopper loves the Wrangler jacket so much, she called it a “wardrobe necessity” before adding, “I have to remind myself to limit how often I wear it because I want to wear it every day. It stretches perfectly, it’s warm without being hot, the pockets are perfectly sized and placed… I could go on and on. I love this jacket! It washes well, travels well, keeps its shape, and keeps you warm!”

It’s rare to see reviews this good, so it’s safe to say this jacket, which is $30 in most sizes, definitely warrants a spot in your warm-weather wardrobe. Want to see why all the hype is about for yourself? Pick up the denim jacket for yourself on Amazon.

