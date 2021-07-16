Natural Accessories Are Everywhere This Summer, and We Found 5 Straw Purses for Under $40 on Amazon
Transitioning your wardrobe for summer takes more than just swapping out pants for shorts and sweaters for sundresses; you'll also need a few versatile accessories you can wear all season long. According to Amazon's summer 2021 fashion trends edit, natural-looking handbags are the accessory of the moment — and we found five top-rated woven purses for under $40.
Tons of celebrities have been spotted out and about recently rocking straw bags. Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen wore a bamboo bag alongside husband John Legend. Reese Witherspoon wore a straw bucket bag in Nashville, and Shay Mitchell carried a straw basket bag for a day at the beach.
Keep scrolling through to check out five affordable versions of this celeb-approved handbag trend on Amazon.
Shop Woven Purses Under $40
- Kadell Straw Shoulder Bag, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Epsion Straw Beach Tote Bag, $19.99 (orig $24.99)
- Epsion Straw Tote Bag with Tassels, $25.59 (orig. $31.99)
- Natural Neo Hand-Woven Round Rattan Shoulder Bag, $29.89 (orig. $31.99)
- Miuco Bamboo Handbag, $37.99
With both a top handle and a detachable leather crossbody strap, the Kadell straw bag is ready for whatever activities or events you have planned this summer. It has a button closure and enough room to hold your phone, keys, wallet, and anything else you may need for the day. As one reviewer wrote, "This purse is great quality, so cute, and the perfect size." Plus, it's currently on sale for $20, which is 33 percent off its original price.
Buy It! Kadell Straw Shoulder Bag, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Another $20 option, the Epsion straw beach bag puts an unexpected twist on the classic carry-all tote. The bag is woven into a round shape with scalloped edges, rather than the traditional rectangular shape, and it has contrasting leather handles. You can choose from beige and khaki color options.
"This has become my favorite summer purse," a shopper said. "I use a purse insert in all my purses, and it fits nicely in this one as well. Has tons of extra room. I think it goes with everything in summer. Nice shoulder straps at a good length."
Buy It! Epsion Straw Beach Tote Bag, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for something a little funkier, consider this straw tote bag with a striped lining and tassel details on the handle. It has a zippered top closure with an interior zippered pocket and compartments for your phone and other belongings. According to one reviewer, "it's not too big and not too small. I'm able to fit a towel, speaker, and change of clothes in there. The colorful tassel that comes with the bag is an excellent addition."
Buy It! Epsion Straw Tote Bag with Tassels, $25.59 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
For weekend brunches and evenings out, this hand-woven round bag is the way to go. It has a top magnetic snap closure and a leather crossbody strap with a floral interior lining. It's big enough to hold your phone and wallet, but still small enough to comfortably carry around.
"This hand-woven rattan bag is easily one of my favorite purses," another shopper said. "I have been looking for one for the longest time, but wanted to make sure I purchased the right one. This is it! This bag is so cute and comfortable to carry and goes with everything! It's surprisingly VERY spacious inside."
Buy It! Natural Neo Hand-Woven Round Rattan Shoulder Bag, $29.89 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
Finishing off with a bamboo handbag, this Miuco one with over 2,800 five-star ratings looks nearly identical to the one Chrissy Teigen wore. It's woven into a half-moon shape with a top handle, and you can choose from two different sizes depending on how much space you want inside.
"I love how unique and sturdy it is," a customer wrote. "I was expecting it to be flimsy, but it isn't. I was pleasantly surprised to see that they included a card, a scarf that I assume you tie to the bag for style (your preference), and a nice soft bag to store the purse in. I am seriously pleased and I can't wait to use it on date nights and vacation!"
Buy It! Miuco Bamboo Handbag, $37.99; amazon.com
Since many of these options are on sale, we'd recommend purchasing your favorites before they go back up to full price. You may just find yourself wearing your new woven handbag on repeat all summer long.
