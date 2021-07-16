Natural Accessories Are Everywhere This Summer, and We Found 5 Straw Purses for Under $40 on Amazon

If you're looking for something a little funkier, consider this straw tote bag with a striped lining and tassel details on the handle. It has a zippered top closure with an interior zippered pocket and compartments for your phone and other belongings. According to one reviewer, "it's not too big and not too small. I'm able to fit a towel, speaker, and change of clothes in there. The colorful tassel that comes with the bag is an excellent addition."