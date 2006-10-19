Would You Wear These Boots?

In all of our shopping, it's the rare item that makes us pause and ponder its wearability. Swinging 60's favorite Biba recently re-launched and has already turned up on stars such as Jennifer Lopez. And Sienna Miller and Lindsay Lohan are already rocking gold boots. But at first glance, these Biba gold leather ankle boots, $745, remind us just a little bit too much of old Elton John costumes to blend into our wardrobes. Or are these actually a great way to dress up the boot/jean combo? Tell us what you think: Would you wear these boots? To see more...