Would You Wear Sheer Hose Like Katie? Or Go Bare Like Posh?

Posh and Katie are at it again! Back in Paris where we first noticed their budding friendship last fall, the ladies are in town for couture week and the BFF’s headed out to an Armani store opening together last night. Though both women were wearing elegant black dresses, there was one major difference between their looks — Posh went for bare legs while an Armani Privé-clad Katie covered up in sheer black stockings. Though the nighttime Parisian temperature was near freezing, we can’t imagine wearing sheer black hose! We would either go for bare legs like Posh or choose opaque black tights. What about you? Would you wear sheer hose like Katie? Or do you go for bare like Posh?