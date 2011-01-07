Who doesn’t love wearing leggings? Stretchy, comfy and versatile — they’re a winning style in any wardrobe. But what if you ditched your basic black for a wild pattern? Fergie did just that while vacationing in St. Barts with hunky husband Josh Duhamel over the New Year’s holiday. Sure, her vivid blue swirls make sense for a tropical island getaway, but we’d be willing to guess this adventurous singer would wear these bold bottoms just about anywhere. But could you say the same for yourself? Tell us: Would you wear patterned leggings like Fergie?