Would You Wear Fergie and Lindsay's Suspender Shorts?

Is Summer 2007 destined to be the season of hard-to-wear bottoms? We thought Jessica Simpson and Mischa Barton‘s high-waisted pants were bad enough, but this weekend Lindsay Lohan (at the Coachella Music Festival) and Fergie (at the MTV Australia Video Music Awards) both sported short-shorts with suspenders. Shortalls? Suspender shorts? We can’t even figure out what to call the look, much less want to wear it. (And don’t get us started on Fergie’s high-waisted pants with suspenders look we saw at justjared.com!) But we’re willing to concede that everyone is entitled to their own opinion on this one, so we want to know how you feel about the look. Tell us: Would you wear shortalls like Fergie and Lindsay?