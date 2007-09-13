Would You Wear Demi Moore's Purse?

Demi Moore has been a fixture in the front row throughout Fashion Week, and Tuesday night was no different. The star showed up –without husband Ashton Kutcher — on the arm of Charlie’s Angels co-star Lucy Liu for the Zac Posen show. The stylish duo joined Bette Midler, Martha Stewart, Serena Williams, P.Diddy (and of course StyleWatch!) to see the designer’s new Spring 2008 collection. Demi sat right across the runway from us, as riveted as we were by the gorgeous gowns and fabulous mini skirts on the runway, we couldn’t take our eyes off of Demi’s brand new Zac Posen clutch. It wasn’t the fire engine red that caught our eye, but the oddly enlongated rectangular shape of the bag. It seemed a bit difficult to grasp, much less hold anything of use in it. We loved what was on Zac’s runway, but we aren’t so sure about Demi’s bag. Tell us: Would you wear Demi’s Zac Posen Virginia Atache Case?