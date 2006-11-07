Would You Wear Clothes By Pete Doherty?

Many of us know Pete Doherty better for his arrest record and his turbulent relationship with fiancee Kate Moss than for his fashion cred, but his personal style has become hugely influential, especially in his native Britain. From bowlers to porkpie hats to skinny jeans, Doherty has helped kickstart some of the biggest looks for men, and he has just inked a deal to design his own line for Gio-Goi, launching in Spring 2007(he’s already loving the line, left). That does mean that his line will go head-to-head with lady love Moss’s line for Topshop in stores- whose line to buy first? Tell us: Would you wear clothes that Pete Doherty designed? Do you like his style?