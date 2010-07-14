Would You Wear a Turban like Ashley Olsen?

We can always count on trendsetter Ashley Olsen to keep things interesting on the red carpet, and a recent appearance at the launch party for the new YSL Belle D’Opium fragrance did not disappoint! Ashley topped off her buttoned-up trench and black pumps with a quirky vintage headscarf in a bold, graphic print. Ever since Carrie Bradshaw brought back the turban in Sex and the City 2, we’ve loved adding headscarves to our summer wardrobe–especially on the beach. But we wonder, is hers too much for most? Is it a look that only Ashley and Carrie can pull off, or is it a cool, chic look that any fashionista can rock? Tell us: Would you wear a turban like Ashley’s?