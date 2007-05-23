Would You Try an Asymmetrical Bob Like Rihanna and Kellie?

Blame it on Victoria Beckham — every since she razored off her hair, we’ve been seeing more and more stars crop their locks in asymmetrical bobs like hers (even husband David!). And they’re proving that you don’t need Posh’s bone structure to pull it off. Rihanna and Kellie Pickler gave major jolts to their overall looks with their sleek styles. L.A. based celeb stylist Umberto Savone tells PEOPLE that “more and more women are coming in looking for it. The asymmetrical bob is a very good summer look if it’s cut right.” But a word to the wise — show your stylist some photos to make sure you’re getting the look you want, and not a Flock of Seagulls redux. Tell us: Is this a look you would try? Would you wear an asymmetrical bob?