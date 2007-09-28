Would You Ever Go Platinum Like Rumer Willis?

She may not be the only starlet to go platinum, but Rumer Willis certainly surprised the crowd at the opening of the James Perse store in Hollywood last night by turning up with short, ultra blonde locks. She told PEOPLE that her new do has already gotten the thumbs up from her parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, as well as stepdad Ashton Kutcher. Now we want to know what you think? Do you like Rumer’s new haircolor? Would you ever go this blonde?