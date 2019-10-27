This Flattering, $20 Turtleneck Is a Staple in Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers’ Closets

Image zoom Amazon

The perfect turtleneck — that looks good without breaking the bank — is hard to find. While we all want to look as good as Kim Kardashian in a turtleneck, not all of us are able to drop hundreds of dollars on a simple top. Fortunately, Amazon shoppers have found a sleek alternative that they claim “feels expensive” and will make anyone look good — but only costs $20.

The Wosalba Turtleneck Top is a number one best-seller on the retail giant, thanks to over 500 shoppers who have fallen in love with it. The turtleneck comes in tons of solid color options that are perfect for fall and winter, including black, wine red, navy blue, and burnt orange. sIt’s made out of a rayon and spandex fabric blend, comes in sizes extra small to extra large, and is available in three different styles (long sleeve, short sleeve, and sleeveless). Shoppers say the top feels silky and smooth, is super stretchy, and will make you “instantly channel your inner sexy-but-professional-boss-lady vibes.” Plus, Amazon even offers a five percent off coupon for the top, so you can snag it for under $20 at checkout.

Image zoom

Buy It! Wosalba Turtleneck Top, $18.99–$19.94 (with coupon); amazon.com

“I wore this for the first time in class at my law school with simple jeans and three men and women in the row in front of me asked if I changed my hair or something, how nice I looked, and said they thought I was a new student. The next time I wore it, my boyfriend asked if I lost weight and commented on how ‘hot’ I looked multiple times. Anyways, you get the point,” one shopper wrote. “Just buy it. This shirt is so simple yet so flattering. I don’t have the firmest tummy or back and am always concerned about tight shirts, but somehow this shirt still looked amazing and did not highlight any area I am self-conscious about.”

RELATED: Over 3,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Cozy Cowl-Neck Top — and It Has Pockets

Customers also note that the turtleneck is warm while being lightweight and breathable (not see through), and it won’t feel like you’re “squeezing your head through a tight tube.” Plus, some shoppers mention that they received a surprise free necklace from the brand with their purchase.

“I have another similar style from J. Crew that looks just as good, but the material is thicker and not as good for layering. Plus, it was more expensive. I was so surprised by how soft, lightweight and breathable this material is! It is thin but not see through. It fits very comfortably, and is a great style,” another reviewer wrote. “I have a big head and didn’t have a problem fitting it through the mock turtleneck opening. I almost threw away the packaging but noticed two little baggies — the seller packed two bonus necklaces with my top! The fashion necklaces are a nice touch. I’m definitely buying more in different colors and styles.”

So if you love the idea of a turtleneck, but tend to have trouble finding one that’s comfortable and looks good, you may just want to give the Wosalba Turtleneck Top a chance.