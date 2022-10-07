World's Oldest Supermodel Carmen Dell'Orefice, 91, Stars in Elegant Nude Photo Shoot

Carmen Dell'Orefice appears without any clothes on in a photograph featured in the latest issue of New You magazine

By
Published on October 7, 2022 03:53 PM
Supermodels Carmen Dell'Orefice and Beverly Johnson Share Beauty Secrets
Photo: Fadil Berisha/NEW YOU

Carmen Dell'Orefice is baring it all!

The world's oldest supermodel, 91, appears on the latest cover of New You magazine alongside fellow model Beverly Johnson.

In one image from the photo shoot that accompanies the publication's cover story, Dell'Orefice poses nude.

Seen laying across a bed with a pair of nude-colored underwear on her, the model drapes a white blanket across her chest and looks off to the side of the room, away from the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Supermodels Carmen Dell'Orefice and Beverly Johnson Share Beauty Secrets
Fadil Berisha/NEW YOU

Dell'Orefice has been modeling for decades and previously appeared on the cover of New You nearly a decade ago. When it came to posing nude for the new cover, the model said she couldn't have been more comfortable.

"Just like working with acclaimed photographer Fadil [Berisha], it's their perception of what they see in you or me," she said. "We are there, a synergy starts to happen, and they bring it out. It's where their mindset is. The photographer's mindset is high, not in the gutter. It's all projection. We're all silent actresses, and that's what it's about."

Supermodels Carmen Dell'Orefice and Beverly Johnson Share Beauty Secrets
Fadil Berisha/NEW YOU

For most of the photos, both Dell'Orefice and Johnson, 69, appear together, and Johnson told the outlet that working with Dell'Orefice was a dream, because she's someone she looks up to.

"I like to go on the record to say this woman is my idol," Johnson said. "She is model goals. She's been a mentor to me and doesn't even know, and I have the utmost respect for this woman. I know all of her photographs. She has the biggest, most stunning body of work of any model in fashion."

RELATED VIDEO: Linda Evangelista Appears in First Fashion Campaign Since Fat-Freezing Nightmare: 'So Grateful'

Both Dell'Orefice and Johnson have appeared in a number of magazines and modeled for countless designers, building careers that are unparalleled in the industry.

Johnson made history in 1974 when she became the first Black model to appear on the cover of Vogue, and while that milestone has played a large part in her career, she's also been vocal about criticizing how the industry treats Black people.

"There is no diversity in the upper echelon. None. We don't have a seat at the table. We have no representation in the fashion world," the author, actress and businesswoman said on an episode of Good Morning America in June 2020. "On the outside now, you're seeing Black models and you think we're getting somewhere. But basically, the economics of the business, we are not participating financially."

Dell'Orefice, meanwhile, had her own Vogue milestone when she appeared in the magazine in 1946 at age 15, one of the youngest models to ever appear in the pages of the iconic fashion magazine.

Related Articles
Supermodels Carmen Dell'Orefice and Beverly Johnson Share Beauty Secrets
Supermodels Carmen Dell'Orefice and Beverly Johnson Share the Cover of 'New You' at Ages 91 and 69
Kanye West and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Meets with Kanye West as Magazine Slams Rapper for Bullying Her
'Vogue' Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Meets with Kanye West as Magazine Slams His Bullying Behavior
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
timothee chalamet
Timothée Chalamet Serves Total Heartthrob as British Vogue's First Solo Male Cover Star
Linda Evangelista poses at the set of Australia's Next Top Model
Linda Evangelista Shares What's In Her Birkin Bag: 'I'm Prepared for Everything'
Linda Evangelista British Vogue September 2022
Linda Evangelista Covers British Vogue After Fat-Freezing Trauma: 'I Miss My Work So Much'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Linda Evangelista walks the runway during the Fendi 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Baguette at New York Fashion Week at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Linda Evangelista Closes Fendi Show During NYFW — Her First in 15 Years and Post Fat Freezing Trauma
Linda Evangelista
Linda Evangelista Says She First 'Did Not Want to Do' George Michael's 'Freedom! '90' Music Video 
Paulina Porizkova Pose Nude in 'Celebration' of Her Body
Paulina Porizkova Poses Nude in 'Celebration' of Her Body as She Calls Out Objectification of Women
In this handout image provided by Panas Group, (L-R) Leo Vrondissis, Constantine Georgiopoulos, Kara Young, Alkistis Poulopoulou, Peter Georgiopoulos, Chrysanthos Panas, Christy Turlington, Grace Burns, Finn Burns and Edward Burns attend as Christy Turlington dines in Island restaurant and is gifted the Athens Riviera & Greek Islands book by Chrysanthos Panas on August 1, 2022 in Athens, Greece.
Christy Turlington and Husband Ed Burns Snap Rare Family Photo with Their Two Teens in Greece
Supermodel Linda Evangelista's Most Iconic Career Photos
Supermodel Linda Evangelista's Most Iconic Career Photos
Linda Evangelista
Linda Evangelista Appears in First Fashion Campaign Since Fat-Freezing Nightmare: 'So Grateful'
Professor Simon Macklin, Naomi Campbell, and Professor Sarah Clark celebrate as Naomi Campbell officially became Dr. Naomi Campbell as she was formally awarded an honorary PhD from The University for the Creative Arts in recognition of her contribution to the global fashion industry. The doctorate was presented to her at the graduation of UCA Epsom students at The Royal Festival Hall on July 7, 2022 in London, England. For the ceremony, Naomi wore a Burberry biscuit colour wool tailored jacket with orange lapels, waistcoat, and a beige jumpsuit, with biscuit colour leather boots. Make up by Pat McGrath Labs.
Naomi Campbell Rocks a Cap and Gown as She Earns Honorary PhD for Contributions to Fashion
Beverly Johnson on runway 2022; credit: Kevin Sturman
Beverly Johnson Took Catwalk Classes Ahead of New York Fashion Week Return: 'It's Been Decades'
Andre Leon Talley Linda Evangelista
André Leon Talley Reflected on Linda Evangelista's Mark on Fashion in Final Interview Before His Death
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell Turns 52! These Throwback Photos Prove the Supermodel Hasn't Aged