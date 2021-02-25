You’re Going to Fall in Love with a Few Standout Details on This Stylish $40 Loungewear Set

There are several defining details on this two-piece set that make it stand out. For one, it's made from a super soft viscose material that looks more like a fuzzy sweater than a typical pair of sweatpants. The top has a crew neckline with billowy sleeves, a large cargo pocket on the upper right, and an adjustable drawstring around the waist. On the joggers, you'll find cargo pockets on both legs and a tapered fit that leads to cuffed ankle hems.