You’re Going to Fall in Love with a Few Standout Details on This Stylish $40 Loungewear Set

We're coming up on the one year anniversary of the pandemic, and that means it's been nearly 12 months since loungewear became the everyday outfit of choice for many. If you've amassed a large collection of sweats over the past year, it may be time to add some variety to your comfy wardrobe. Enter: the Woolicity Two-Piece Loungewear Set.
There are several defining details on this two-piece set that make it stand out. For one, it's made from a super soft viscose material that looks more like a fuzzy sweater than a typical pair of sweatpants. The top has a crew neckline with billowy sleeves, a large cargo pocket on the upper right, and an adjustable drawstring around the waist. On the joggers, you'll find cargo pockets on both legs and a tapered fit that leads to cuffed ankle hems.
Available in sizes small through XXL, the set comes in dark gray, light gray, and powder pink, each with a heathered finish. Both pieces have standout design elements, so you can definitely wear them separately with other items in your wardrobe. We'd recommend pairing the crew neck top with your favorite jeans and booties for a casual look. To elevate the joggers, try pairing them with a plain T-shirt, an oversized denim jacket, and sneakers.
Since this set launched recently on Amazon, there aren't too many reviews just yet. But so far, some common themes are that the pieces are "stylish" and "warm and comfortable." You shouldn't have to choose between feeling and looking your best, and this set lets you have both.
If you fall in love with the quality of this sweatsuit once it arrives, you'll be happy to know that the brand also recently released a velour set. The outfit comes with a zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a kangaroo pocket and a pair of straight leg pants with an elastic waistband. You can choose from black, royal blue, dark gray, and red colorways.
Whether you're looking for a fashion-forward loungewear set or a velour sweatsuit, we've got you covered. Shop them both below.
Buy It! Woolicity 2-Piece Velour Tracksuit, $40.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.