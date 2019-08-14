Amazon’s Best-Selling Underwear Are So Comfortable, Over 3,000 People Are Obsessed — and They’re Only $2 a Pair

Image zoom

Finding the right underwear can be a pain in the behind (literally). We’ve all experienced the uncomfortable sensation of wearing undergarments that just doesn’t fit or feel right, and many of us have never truly found a pair that we feel 100 percent good in. Even though comfortable, soft, and breathable underwear that won’t fall apart after a few wears and washes doesn’t seem like a lot to ask for, it’s hard to find. But over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have discovered what they claim are the comfiest underwear ever, and they’re stocking up.

The Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty are the retail giant’s number one best-selling women’s underwear (followed by its high-cut version). The underwear, made out of 95 percent cotton, are available in tons of colors from basics like black and nude to brighter colors and patterns. You can grab a pack of six or 10 in assorted colors, and if you prefer just one color, you can choose between all-black and all-white. Each pair is tag-free, stretchy, and offers medium coverage. Shoppers say the Amazon Essentials underwear are the best they’ve ever worn because they’re actually true to size and offer “forget they’re there” comfort. It should come as no surprise that there are tons of lengthy reviews describing just how “life-changing” they are.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty, 6 Pack, $13.50; amazon.com

“Thank you, Amazon. It only took about 8 years, but I’m now back to feeling bliss again in my cotton undies. I guess I can officially throw away the 10-year old Victoria’s Secret undies I’ve been hoarding since they changed their style. These undies are incredibly comfy and WILL NOT RIDE UP. I am 44 and wear a size 6/8 with a real booty, and the medium fits great. The elastic doesn’t feel like it’s even there, but believe me it works,” one shopper wrote. “They’re also a dream to sleep in. They get softer as you wash them. I’ve bought every package of these that Amazon offers and was tickled pink to see they finally added a pack of only black. So, Amazon… please don’t go changing things. I will continue to buy them and hoard them like the 80s. Bye Bye, Vic’s Secret. I’m too old for you.”

While there are some claims that the undergarments fall apart after a few washes, the majority of recent reviews only have positive things to say. Not to mention, the six pack of underwear costs $13.50 — meaning you’re getting each pair for just $2.25. Tons of shoppers who are seeking simple and affordable underwear that lasts (example: “I have since ordered another pack so that I could toss out all my fancy, frilly, uncomfy synthetic and just ‘ugh’ undies”) fall in love with the Amazon Essentials pack.

Another customer wrote, “I’m at the point in life where I don’t care about the fancy underwear you can get at other stores, I just want something that fits, is comfortable, doesn’t ride up, and lasts more than two washes. These fit the bill perfectly. They’re nice enough that I’m not embarrassed to be seen in them by a partner, but they work for any part of my life: work, home, the gym. While the occasional thread appears along one seam, they have lasted multiple washes no problem and are still dark black, not faded. And what I appreciate most — I’m not constantly trying to readjust them, even in the middle of yoga class.”

If your intimates drawer is in desperate need of a major rehaul, you might want to add a pack (or three) of the Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch underwear packs to your cart — they’re sure to be the comfy upgrade you were looking for.