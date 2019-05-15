Amazon Shoppers Have Officially Crowned This $22 Sundress the ‘Perfect Summer Dress’

When the sun is sweltering or you’re rushing to get out the door, there’s nothing easier to throw on than a breezy dress, and according to Amazon shoppers, this fun frock is just the thing to reach for on summer’s hottest days (or any day, really!).

This under-$22 button-down midi is one of Amazon’s best-selling dresses, and shoppers are crowning it the “perfect summer dress.” The affordable piece from Angashion comes in 32 colors and patterns from patriotic stars and stripes to pretty sunflowers, and has already racked up hundreds of five-star reviews.

Amazon shoppers love its below-the-knee length, which provides a little extra coverage, along with its stretchy fabric, the variety of prints offered, and most of all, its handy pockets. (Who doesn’t love a good dress with pockets?) In addition to its spaghetti straps and loose fit, its lightweight fabric is another favorite feature that ensures this dress is comfortable to wear during hot and humid days.

Buy It! Angashion Women’s Button Down Midi Dress, $20.99–$21.99; amazon.com

Owners also appreciate the adjustable straps and stretchy, smocked-back bodice, which beautifully fits and complements a variety of shapes and sizes. “This dress is amazing,” one review wrote. “I love the material [and] the elastic on the back makes the bodice just right (not too tight or revealing for work). I love the length and the depth of the pockets. So pleased with this dress and can’t wait for more colors!”

“Every time I go out, someone compliments my dress,” another reviewer chimed in. “It’s been so great to wear this summer and the pockets have been perfect. Super cute and flattering.”

With so many colors and patterns to choose from like playful polka dots, palm prints, and classic army green, you’re bound to find at least one that suits your style. And if you’re not sure which one to get, take a cue from Kiernan Shipka, who rocked a similar style at Coachella, and go for the blue and white striped print.

If you like this midi dress, which is Angashion’s most reviewed piece, you’ll likely gravitate towards the other top-rated garments that made Amazon’s list of best-selling dresses. A vintage-inspired $24 tea dress with over 6,300 five-star reviews, a $35 printed maxi dress, and a $22 t-shirt dress from Korsis are just a few others currently at the top of the chart. And since they all come with free, two-day shipping for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial), stocking your closet with insanely cute and affordable dresses has never been easier.