Are Cargo Pants Cool Again? Hailey Bieber, Hilary Duff, and More Celebs Seem to Think So
On the heels of Gen Z exiling skinny jeans, we've officially entered a bigger-is-better era for bottoms.
Celebrities are ditching their tight denim and fitted trousers and opting for more breathable, baggy bottoms like palazzo pants and cargo pants instead. Yes, that's right: The nostalgic pants you probably still associate with '90s boy bands like *NSYNC are having a major comeback — and they're no longer reserved for singers with frosted tips.
A slew of stars have been spotted in the style recently, including Hilary Duff, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and Shay Mitchell, who even wore the nostalgic pants with her baby bump. Hailey Bieber is practically the poster child for cargo pants at this point, often opting for low-rise denim versions of the utilitarian look.
Buy It! Mumubreal High Waist Relaxed Cargo Jeans, $31.89; amazon.com
Even the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, recently stepped out wearing army green cargo pants with her go-to sneakers. However, the royal chose a more fitted version of the retro bottoms than the wide-legged picks flooding Hollywood. So, if you're hesitant to try the baggy look, take a cue from Kate and wear some slimmer cargo pants.
This lightweight pair of cargo joggers — which cost just $34 — has earned more than 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers rave about their comfort and versatility. The pale pink color of this $55 straight-leg style is super springy, and this drawstring pair of cargo pants looks oh-so-comfy and flattering.
The ways you can style cargo pants are endless: stick with the basics and wear a white T-shirt and sneakers like Middleton, go full-on Y2K and pair them with a tube top à la Duff, or get daring and wear a crop top to show off your stomach just like Mitchell. Slip on sneakers for everyday activities and dress the bottoms up with strappy heels come nighttime.
Hop on the nostalgic bandwagon and get your own pair of cargo pants below.
Buy It! Libin Cargo Pants Joggers, $32.98–$33.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Woman Within Plus-Size Convertible Length Cargo Pant in Black, $25.93–$31.78; amazon.com
Buy It! Body Glove Beach Cotton Cargo Pants, $45–$50; nordstrom.com
Buy It! BP. High Waist Straight Leg Cargo Jeans, $55; nordstrom.com
Buy It! BlankNYC Stretch Cotton Twill Cargo Pants, $98; nordstrom.com
